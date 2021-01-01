Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Pro vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Pro vs Honor 10

Хуавей П20 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei P20 Pro
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (266K versus 159K)
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (89 vs 74 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (587 against 499 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Pro
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.9:9
PPI 408 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 79.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM 238 Hz Not detected
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1423:1
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro +18%
587 nits
Honor 10
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Pro +3%
82%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 767 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro
346
Honor 10
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro
1385
Honor 10 +9%
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P20 Pro
209143
Honor 10
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro +67%
266034
Honor 10
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9.1
OS size 12 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro +24%
14:30 hr
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro +16%
13:14 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro
20:56 hr
Honor 10 +3%
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P20 Pro
114
Honor 10
n/a
Video quality
P20 Pro
98
Honor 10
n/a
Generic camera score
P20 Pro
109
Honor 10
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Pro +1%
84.9 dB
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2018 April 2018
Release date April 2018 April 2018
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P20 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
2. Huawei P20 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11
3. Huawei P20 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 9
4. Huawei P20 Pro vs Huawei P30
5. Huawei P20 Pro vs Huawei Honor 20
6. Huawei Honor 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Huawei Honor 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
8. Huawei Honor 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Huawei Honor 10 vs Huawei Honor 20
10. Huawei Honor 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A30s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish