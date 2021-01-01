Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Pro vs Honor 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Pro vs Honor 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (587 against 477 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (415K versus 266K)
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (104 vs 89 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 695 and 346 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Pro
vs
Honor 20 Pro

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM 238 Hz 333 Hz
Response time 4 ms 33 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro +23%
587 nits
Honor 20 Pro
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Pro
82%
Honor 20 Pro +3%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 767 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro
346
Honor 20 Pro +101%
695
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro
1385
Honor 20 Pro +82%
2524
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P20 Pro
209143
Honor 20 Pro +48%
308722
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro
266034
Honor 20 Pro +56%
415943
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (267th and 126th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10 Magic 4.0
OS size 12 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro
14:30 hr
Honor 20 Pro +6%
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
Honor 20 Pro +14%
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro
20:56 hr
Honor 20 Pro +42%
29:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P20 Pro
114
Honor 20 Pro +3%
117
Video quality
P20 Pro +1%
98
Honor 20 Pro
97
Generic camera score
P20 Pro
109
Honor 20 Pro +2%
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Pro
84.9 dB
Honor 20 Pro
84.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2018 May 2019
Release date April 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
29 (55.8%)
23 (44.2%)
Total votes: 52

User opinions

