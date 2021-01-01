Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Pro vs Honor View 20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Honor View 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (587 against 472 nits)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 20
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 266K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 682 and 346 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Pro
vs
Honor View 20

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.2:9
PPI 408 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 85.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM 238 Hz Not detected
Response time 4 ms 39 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1230:1
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro +24%
587 nits
Honor View 20
472 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Pro
82%
Honor View 20 +5%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei Honor View 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 767 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro
346
Honor View 20 +97%
682
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro
1385
Honor View 20 +74%
2410
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P20 Pro
209143
Honor View 20 +41%
294578
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro
266034
Honor View 20 +43%
379620
AnTuTu Rating (267th and 145th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10 Magic UI 4.0
OS size 12 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro
14:30 hr
Honor View 20 +1%
14:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
Honor View 20 +16%
15:26 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro
20:56 hr
Honor View 20 +46%
30:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 2 (48 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 5760 x 4304
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Pro +1%
84.9 dB
Honor View 20
84.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2018 December 2018
Release date April 2018 December 2018
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 475 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor View 20. But if the display, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

