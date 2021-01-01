Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Pro vs Honor View 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Pro vs Honor View 30 Pro

Хуавей П20 Про
Huawei P20 Pro
VS
Хуавей Хонор View 30 Pro
Huawei Honor View 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (480K versus 254K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Pro
vs
Honor View 30 Pro

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 408 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro +7%
583 nits
Honor View 30 Pro
543 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple White, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P20 Pro
82%
Honor View 30 Pro +4%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei Honor View 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 767 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro
348
Honor View 30 Pro +124%
778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro
1389
Honor View 30 Pro +117%
3008
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro
254079
Honor View 30 Pro +89%
480405
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (188th and 53rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10 Magic UI 3
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro
14:30 hr
Honor View 30 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
Honor View 30 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro
20:56 hr
Honor View 30 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 109°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P20 Pro
114
Honor View 30 Pro +17%
133
Video quality
Generic camera score
P20 Pro
109
Honor View 30 Pro +12%
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2018 November 2019
Release date April 2018 March 2020
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 462 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 1.162 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 1.47 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P20 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9T
2. Huawei P20 Pro and Apple iPhone 11
3. Huawei P20 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9
4. Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P30
5. Huawei P20 Pro and Honor 20
6. Huawei Honor View 30 Pro and Apple iPhone 11
7. Huawei Honor View 30 Pro and 20 Pro
8. Huawei Honor View 30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A71
9. Huawei Honor View 30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20
10. Huawei Honor View 30 Pro and P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish