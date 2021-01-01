Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Pro vs Mate 20 – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Pro vs Mate 20

VS
Huawei P20 Pro
Huawei Mate 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 266K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (767 against 587 nits)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Pro
vs
Mate 20

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 18.7:9
PPI 408 ppi 381 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 88%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM 238 Hz 14880 Hz
Response time 4 ms 16.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2172:1
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro
587 nits
Mate 20 +31%
767 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Pro
82%
Mate 20 +7%
88%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 767 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro
346
Mate 20 +86%
642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro
1385
Mate 20 +60%
2218
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P20 Pro
209143
Mate 20 +30%
272049
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro
266034
Mate 20 +41%
374032
AnTuTu Android Results (267th and 149th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 10.1
OS size 12 GB 14.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro
14:30 hr
Mate 20 +36%
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
Mate 20 +9%
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro
20:56 hr
Mate 20 +9%
22:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P20 Pro
114
Mate 20
n/a
Video quality
P20 Pro
98
Mate 20
n/a
Generic camera score
P20 Pro
109
Mate 20
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Pro +8%
84.9 dB
Mate 20
78.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2018 October 2018
Release date April 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 722 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Pro.

