Huawei P20 Pro vs Mate 20 Lite

Хуавей П20 Про
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
Huawei P20 Pro
Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (329K versus 195K)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (587 against 456 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Pro
vs
Mate 20 Lite

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 82%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM 238 Hz Not detected
Response time 4 ms 24.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 871:1
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro +29%
587 nits
Mate 20 Lite
456 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali-G51 MP4
GPU clock 767 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro +5%
350
Mate 20 Lite
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro +6%
1385
Mate 20 Lite
1303
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P20 Pro +69%
329784
Mate 20 Lite
195515
CPU 77623 69090
GPU 101795 30872
Memory 69208 35650
UX 83622 60767
Total score 329784 195515
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Graphics score - 564
PCMark 3.0 score - 7549
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 10
OS size 12 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:19 hr 09:58 hr
Watching video 10:35 hr 10:03 hr
Gaming 05:48 hr 03:57 hr
Standby 82 hr 84 hr
General battery life
P20 Pro +4%
26:54 hr
Mate 20 Lite
25:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 5160 x 3872
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Pro +1%
84.9 dB
Mate 20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2018 August 2018
Release date April 2018 September 2018
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

