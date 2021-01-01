Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Pro vs Mate 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Pro vs Mate 20 Pro

Хуавей П20 Про
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Про
Huawei P20 Pro
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (385K versus 264K)
  • 32% higher pixel density (538 vs 408 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (664 against 594 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 6.14% more screen real estate

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Pro
vs
Mate 20 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 538 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 88.14%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.1%
PWM 238 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 4 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro
594 nits
Mate 20 Pro +12%
664 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Pro
82%
Mate 20 Pro +7%
88.14%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 767 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro
356
Mate 20 Pro +93%
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro
1414
Mate 20 Pro +76%
2489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro
264375
Mate 20 Pro +46%
385050
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (208th and 110th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 10.1
OS size 12 GB 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro +5%
14:30 hr
Mate 20 Pro
13:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
Mate 20 Pro +16%
15:22 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro
20:56 hr
Mate 20 Pro +38%
28:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
P20 Pro +1%
98
Mate 20 Pro
97
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Pro +9%
85 dB
Mate 20 Pro
78.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2018 October 2018
Release date April 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 972 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

