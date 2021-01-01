Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Pro vs Mate 30 – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Pro vs Mate 30

Хуавей П20 Про
VS
Хуавей Мейт 30
Huawei P20 Pro
Huawei Mate 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (587 against 544 nits)
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (430K versus 266K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Pro
vs
Mate 30

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 389 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 87.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro +8%
587 nits
Mate 30
544 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Pro
82%
Mate 30 +7%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 767 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro
346
Mate 30 +120%
761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro
1385
Mate 30 +120%
3051
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P20 Pro
209143
Mate 30 +58%
331482
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro
266034
Mate 30 +62%
430220
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (267th and 123rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 10
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro
14:30 hr
Mate 30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
Mate 30
n/a
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro
20:56 hr
Mate 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P20 Pro
114
Mate 30
n/a
Video quality
P20 Pro
98
Mate 30
n/a
Generic camera score
P20 Pro
109
Mate 30
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Pro
84.9 dB
Mate 30
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2018 September 2019
Release date April 2018 January 2020
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. P20 Pro vs Mi 9T
2. P20 Pro vs iPhone 11
3. P20 Pro vs Mi 9
4. P20 Pro vs Huawei P30
5. P20 Pro vs Honor 20
6. Mate 30 vs iPhone 11
7. Mate 30 vs P30 Pro
8. Mate 30 vs Huawei P40
9. Mate 30 vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus
10. Mate 30 vs Reno 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish