Huawei P20 Pro vs Mate 30 Pro

Хуавей П20 Про
Huawei P20 Pro
VS
Хуавей Мейт 30 Про
Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 254K)
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (103 vs 89 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Thinner bezels – 12.1% more screen real estate
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (671 against 583 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Pro
vs
Mate 30 Pro

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 18.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 82% 94.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM 238 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 4 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro
583 nits
Mate 30 Pro +15%
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
P20 Pro
82%
Mate 30 Pro +15%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 767 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro
348
Mate 30 Pro +123%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro
1389
Mate 30 Pro +121%
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro
254079
Mate 30 Pro +89%
479924
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (188th and 55th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 11
OS size 12 GB 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro
14:30 hr
Mate 30 Pro +2%
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
Mate 30 Pro +38%
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro +2%
20:56 hr
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P20 Pro
114
Mate 30 Pro +15%
131
Video quality
P20 Pro
98
Mate 30 Pro +2%
100
Generic camera score
P20 Pro
109
Mate 30 Pro +11%
121

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Pro +3%
84.6 dB
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2018 September 2019
Release date April 2018 November 2019
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

