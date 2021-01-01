Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.