Huawei P20 Pro vs Mate 30 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
- Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
- 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 254K)
- Shows 16% longer battery life (103 vs 89 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Thinner bezels – 12.1% more screen real estate
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (671 against 583 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
84
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|1176 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|408 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|82%
|94.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.1%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|4 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G72 MP12
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|767 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|~768 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
348
Mate 30 Pro +123%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1389
Mate 30 Pro +121%
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
254079
Mate 30 Pro +89%
479924
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (188th and 55th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|12 GB
|27.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:30 hr
Mate 30 Pro +2%
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:14 hr
Mate 30 Pro +38%
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro +2%
20:56 hr
20:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|8500 x 4700
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
131
Video quality
98
Mate 30 Pro +2%
100
Generic camera score
109
Mate 30 Pro +11%
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2018
|September 2019
|Release date
|April 2018
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.73 W/kg
|0.4 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.22 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.
