Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.