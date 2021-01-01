Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Pro vs Mate 40 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Pro vs Mate 40 Pro

Huawei P20 Pro
Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Weighs 32 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (687K versus 264K)
  • Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (101 vs 89 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (816 against 594 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 12.1% more screen real estate
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Pro
vs
Mate 40 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.76 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 94.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM 238 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 4 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro
594 nits
Mate 40 Pro +37%
816 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Pro
82%
Mate 40 Pro +15%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Kirin 9000 5G
Max. clock 2360 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali-G78 MP24
GPU clock 767 MHz -
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro
356
Mate 40 Pro +160%
924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro
1414
Mate 40 Pro +133%
3295
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro
264375
Mate 40 Pro +160%
687038
AnTuTu 8 Results (208th and 3rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 11
OS size 12 GB 18.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro
14:30 hr
Mate 40 Pro
14:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
Mate 40 Pro +25%
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro
20:56 hr
Mate 40 Pro +14%
23:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P20 Pro
114
Mate 40 Pro +23%
140
Video quality
P20 Pro
98
Mate 40 Pro +18%
116
Generic camera score
P20 Pro
109
Mate 40 Pro +25%
136

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Pro
85 dB
Mate 40 Pro +4%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2018 October 2020
Release date April 2018 November 2020
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

