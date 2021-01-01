Huawei P20 Pro vs Nova 5T
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (587 against 504 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 266K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 678 and 346 points
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|408 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|84.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4 ms
|36.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1344:1
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G72 MP12
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|767 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores (267th and 137th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|12 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|6912 x 4624
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2018
|August 2019
|Release date
|April 2018
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 325 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.73 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.22 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 5T. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Pro.
