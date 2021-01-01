Huawei P20 Pro vs Nova 7 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 7 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (594 against 456 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 Pro
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (395K versus 264K)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Thinner bezels – 7.6% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|408 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|89.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|PWM
|238 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Black, Silver, Green, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2560 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G72 MP12
|Mali-G77 MP8
|GPU clock
|767 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
356
Nova 7 Pro +177%
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1414
Nova 7 Pro +85%
2611
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
264375
Nova 7 Pro +50%
395626
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking List (208th and 109th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|EMUI 10 + HMS
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:14 hr
Talk (3G)
20:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Sony IMX520 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
|Monochrome lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2018
|April 2020
|Release date
|April 2018
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 456 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.73 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.22 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.
