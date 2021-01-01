Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Pro vs Nova 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Pro vs Nova 8 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 264K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 89.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro
594 nits
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Pro
82%
Nova 8 Pro +9%
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei Nova 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 767 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro
356
Nova 8 Pro +93%
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro
1414
Nova 8 Pro +85%
2610
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro
264375
Nova 8 Pro +52%
402498
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 11
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro
14:30 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro
20:56 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Pro
85 dB
Nova 8 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2018 December 2020
Release date April 2018 January 2021
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

