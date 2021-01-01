Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Pro vs Nova 9 – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Pro vs Nova 9

Хуавей П20 Про
VS
Хуавей Нова 9
Huawei P20 Pro
Huawei Nova 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 330K)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (96 vs 89 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
P20 Pro
64
Nova 9
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
P20 Pro
46
Nova 9
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
P20 Pro
69
Nova 9
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
P20 Pro
70
Nova 9
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
P20 Pro
75
Nova 9
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
P20 Pro
62
Nova 9
76

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Pro
vs
Nova 9

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 89.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro
587 nits
Nova 9 +3%
606 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Pro
82%
Nova 9 +10%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 767 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro
352
Nova 9 +122%
781
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro
1384
Nova 9 +114%
2962
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P20 Pro
330771
Nova 9 +58%
521706
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 12
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro +19%
14:30 hr
Nova 9
12:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
Nova 9 +8%
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro
20:56 hr
Nova 9 +29%
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P20 Pro
114
Nova 9
n/a
Video quality
P20 Pro
98
Nova 9
n/a
Generic camera score
P20 Pro
109
Nova 9
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Pro
84.9 dB
Nova 9
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2018 September 2021
Release date April 2018 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 9 is definitely a better buy.

