Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.