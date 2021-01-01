Huawei P20 Pro vs P Smart (2019)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (254K versus 152K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (583 against 435 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 20 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The phone is 8-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|408 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82%
|83.37%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|98%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4 ms
|39 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1309:1
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G72 MP12
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|767 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|1666 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro +8%
348
322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro +4%
1389
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro +66%
254079
152985
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|12 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro +42%
14:30 hr
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro +18%
13:14 hr
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
20:56 hr
P Smart (2019) +19%
24:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Monochrome lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2018
|December 2018
|Release date
|April 2018
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 185 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.73 W/kg
|0.83 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.22 W/kg
|1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P20 Pro is definitely a better buy.
