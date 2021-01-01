Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Pro vs P Smart 2020 – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Pro
Huawei P20 Pro
VS
Huawei P Smart 2020
Huawei P Smart 2020

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (254K versus 160K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (583 against 446 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Pro
vs
P Smart 2020

Display

Type OLED TFT LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82% 83.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM 238 Hz 344 Hz
Response time 4 ms 34 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 875:1
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro +31%
583 nits
P Smart 2020
446 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
P20 Pro
82%
P Smart 2020 +1%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P Smart 2020 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali-G51
GPU clock 767 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro +6%
348
P Smart 2020
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro +3%
1389
P Smart 2020
1349
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro +58%
254079
P Smart 2020
160573

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9.1
OS size 12 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro
14:30 hr
P Smart 2020
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
P Smart 2020
n/a
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro
20:56 hr
P Smart 2020
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Pro +14%
84.6 dB
P Smart 2020
74.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2018 April 2020
Release date April 2018 May 2020
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

