Huawei P20 Pro vs P Smart 2021
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (264K versus 164K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (593 against 444 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
- OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
- Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 34% longer battery life (119 vs 89 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
50
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
63
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|20:9
|PPI
|408 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|84.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4 ms
|30.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1034:1
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G72 MP12
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|767 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro +18%
354
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro +5%
1402
1336
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro +61%
264399
164435
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|12 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:30 hr
P Smart 2021 +6%
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:14 hr
P Smart 2021 +16%
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
20:56 hr
P Smart 2021 +100%
41:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2018
|September 2020
|Release date
|April 2018
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 687 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.73 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.22 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P20 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart 2021.
