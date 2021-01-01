Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Pro vs P Smart S – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Pro
VS
Huawei P Smart S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei P Smart S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (254K versus 184K)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart S
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Pro
vs
P Smart S

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 408 ppi 418 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82% 83.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro
583 nits
P Smart S
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
P20 Pro
82%
P Smart S +1%
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P Smart S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali-G51
GPU clock 767 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro +6%
348
P Smart S
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro +3%
1389
P Smart S
1355
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro +38%
254079
P Smart S
184589
AnTuTu Ranking (188th and 252nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 10.1
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro
14:30 hr
P Smart S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
P Smart S
n/a
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro
20:56 hr
P Smart S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P20 Pro
114
P Smart S
n/a
Video quality
Generic camera score
P20 Pro
109
P Smart S
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Pro
84.6 dB
P Smart S
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2018 June 2020
Release date April 2018 June 2020
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 262 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P20 Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

