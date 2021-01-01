Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Pro vs Huawei P20 – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Pro
Huawei P20 Pro
VS
Huawei P20
Huawei P20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei P20, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (89 vs 75 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (254K versus 227K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (687 against 583 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 385 and 348 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Pro
vs
Huawei P20

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 18.7:9
PPI 408 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 82% 80%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM 238 Hz Not detected
Response time 4 ms 32.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2035:1
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro
583 nits
Huawei P20 +18%
687 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P20 Pro +3%
82%
Huawei P20
80%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 767 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro
348
Huawei P20 +11%
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro
1389
Huawei P20 +23%
1707
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro +12%
254079
Huawei P20
227473
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (188th and 201st place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9.1
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro +5%
14:30 hr
Huawei P20
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro +8%
13:14 hr
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro +26%
20:56 hr
Huawei P20
16:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P20 Pro +7%
114
Huawei P20
107
Video quality
P20 Pro +4%
98
Huawei P20
94
Generic camera score
P20 Pro +7%
109
Huawei P20
102

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Pro +7%
84.6 dB
Huawei P20
79.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2018 March 2018
Release date April 2018 April 2018
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei P20 Pro. It has a better software, battery life, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

