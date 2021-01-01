Home > Smartphone comparison > P20 Pro vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 Pro vs P20 Lite

Хуавей П20 Про
VS
Хуавей П20 Лайт
Huawei P20 Pro
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (89 vs 77 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (587 against 475 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P20 Pro
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 18.9:9
PPI 408 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 80.72%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM 238 Hz Not detected
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1035:1
Max. Brightness
P20 Pro +24%
587 nits
P20 Lite
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P20 Pro +2%
82%
P20 Lite
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 767 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1833 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P20 Pro
346
P20 Lite
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P20 Pro
1385
P20 Lite
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P20 Pro +181%
209143
P20 Lite
74536
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P20 Pro
266034
P20 Lite
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9.0
OS size 12 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P20 Pro +29%
14:30 hr
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P20 Pro +39%
13:14 hr
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
P20 Pro +24%
20:56 hr
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P20 Pro
114
P20 Lite
n/a
Video quality
P20 Pro
98
P20 Lite
n/a
Generic camera score
P20 Pro
109
P20 Lite
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P20 Pro +1%
84.9 dB
P20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2018 March 2018
Release date April 2018 March 2018
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

