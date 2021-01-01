Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P20 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 vs Apple iPhone XR

Huawei P20
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Huawei P20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (188K versus 59K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 32% higher pixel density (429 vs 326 PPI)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 458 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2942 mAh
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P20
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80% 79%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 100%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 32.4 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 2035:1 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei P20
685 nits
iPhone XR +1%
690 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P20 +1%
80%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 767 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P20
387
iPhone XR +186%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P20
1712
iPhone XR +28%
2197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Huawei P20
203924
iPhone XR +64%
334326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P20 +216%
188926
iPhone XR
59816
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 9.1 -
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P20 +4%
13:58 hr
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
iPhone XR +24%
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P20 +9%
16:33 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Huawei P20 +4%
107
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Huawei P20
94
iPhone XR +2%
96
Generic camera score
Huawei P20 +1%
102
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P20
79.8 dB
iPhone XR +9%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2018 September 2018
Release date April 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.76 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XR is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
