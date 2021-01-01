Huawei P20 vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Huawei P20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
- 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (188K versus 59K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 32% higher pixel density (429 vs 326 PPI)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 458 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2942 mAh
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- Stereo speakers
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|429 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80%
|79%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|100%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|32.4 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|2035:1
|1920:1
Design and build
|Height
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G72 MP12
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|767 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
387
iPhone XR +186%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1712
iPhone XR +28%
2197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
203924
iPhone XR +64%
334326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P20 +216%
188926
59816
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|-
|OS size
|-
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P20 +4%
13:58 hr
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:13 hr
iPhone XR +24%
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P20 +9%
16:33 hr
15:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Monochrome lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Huawei P20 +4%
107
103
Video quality
94
iPhone XR +2%
96
Generic camera score
Huawei P20 +1%
102
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2018
|September 2018
|Release date
|April 2018
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.76 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.26 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XR is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2