Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Huawei P20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.