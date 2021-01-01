Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P20 vs Honor 9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Huawei P20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (685 against 519 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.76% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P20
vs
Honor 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 16:9
PPI 429 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80% 70.24%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 32.4 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 2035:1 1310:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei P20 +32%
685 nits
Honor 9
519 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P20 +14%
80%
Honor 9
70.24%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 and Huawei Honor 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 767 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P20
1712
Honor 9
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Huawei P20 +42%
203924
Honor 9
143670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P20
188926
Honor 9 +5%
198567
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P20 +20%
13:58 hr
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P20 +29%
12:13 hr
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P20
16:33 hr
Honor 9 +29%
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P20
79.8 dB
Honor 9 +7%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2018 June 2017
Release date April 2018 July 2017
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.76 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P20 is definitely a better buy.

