Huawei P20 vs Honor 9 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Huawei P20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (685 against 621 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Weighs 16 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
50
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|5.65 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|18:9
|PPI
|429 ppi
|427 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80%
|76.12%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|32.4 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|2035:1
|1529:1
Design and build
|Height
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G72 MP12
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|767 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1712
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Huawei P20 +172%
203924
74854
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
188926
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|9.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
16:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
94
Generic camera score
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2018
|December 2017
|Release date
|April 2018
|February 2018
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.76 W/kg
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.26 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P20 is definitely a better buy.
