Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Huawei P20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.