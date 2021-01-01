Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P20 vs Honor 9A – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 vs Honor 9A

Хуавей П20
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9А
Huawei P20
Huawei Honor 9A

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Huawei P20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (188K versus 96K)
  • 54% higher pixel density (429 vs 278 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (685 against 527 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9A
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P20
vs
Honor 9A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 429 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80% 81.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 94.1%
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.4 ms 31 ms
Contrast 2035:1 1492:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei P20 +30%
685 nits
Honor 9A
527 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P20
80%
Honor 9A +2%
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 and Huawei Honor 9A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 767 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1833 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P20 +120%
387
Honor 9A
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P20 +90%
1712
Honor 9A
899
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Huawei P20 +156%
203924
Honor 9A
79624
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P20 +96%
188926
Honor 9A
96598
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10
ROM EMUI 9.1 Magic UI 3.1
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min) No
Full charging time 1:30 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P20
13:58 hr
Honor 9A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Honor 9A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Huawei P20
16:33 hr
Honor 9A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P20
79.8 dB
Honor 9A +7%
85.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced March 2018 April 2020
Release date April 2018 May 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.76 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 or Huawei P20
2. Huawei P30 or Huawei P20
3. Samsung Galaxy A70 or Huawei P20
4. Huawei Nova 5T or Huawei P20
5. Huawei P40 or Huawei P20
6. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Huawei Honor 9A
7. Huawei Honor 9X or Huawei Honor 9A
8. Huawei Honor 9C or Huawei Honor 9A
9. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Huawei Honor 9A
10. Huawei Honor 10 Lite or Huawei Honor 9A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish