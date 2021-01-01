Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P20 vs Honor Play 4 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Huawei P20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (687 against 477 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 48 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (462K versus 227K)
  • Has a 0.77 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3400 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P20
vs
Honor Play 4 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 429 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80% 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.4 ms -
Contrast 2035:1 -
Max. Brightness
Huawei P20 +44%
687 nits
Honor Play 4 Pro
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 and Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 767 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P20
1707
Honor Play 4 Pro +74%
2972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P20
227473
Honor Play 4 Pro +103%
462133
AnTuTu Phone Scores (201st and 62nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10
ROM EMUI 9.1 Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8500 x 4700
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (40 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2018 June 2020
Release date April 2018 July 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 0.76 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro is definitely a better buy.

