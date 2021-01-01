Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P20 vs Mate 30 – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 vs Mate 30

Хуавей П20
VS
Хуавей Мейт 30
Huawei P20
Huawei Mate 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Huawei P20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (685 against 544 nits)
  • 10% higher pixel density (429 vs 389 PPI)
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (430K versus 188K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.82 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3400 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 7.9% more screen real estate
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P20
vs
Mate 30

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 389 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80% 87.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.4 ms -
Contrast 2035:1 -
Max. Brightness
Huawei P20 +26%
685 nits
Mate 30
544 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P20
80%
Mate 30 +10%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 and Huawei Mate 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 767 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P20
387
Mate 30 +97%
761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P20
1712
Mate 30 +78%
3051
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Huawei P20
203924
Mate 30 +63%
331482
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P20
188926
Mate 30 +128%
430220
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min) Yes, SuperCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P20
13:58 hr
Mate 30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Mate 30
n/a
Talk (3G)
Huawei P20
16:33 hr
Mate 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8500 x 4700
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P20
79.8 dB
Mate 30
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2018 September 2019
Release date April 2018 January 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.76 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 or Huawei P20
2. Huawei P30 or Huawei P20
3. Samsung Galaxy A70 or Huawei P20
4. Huawei Nova 5T or Huawei P20
5. Huawei P40 or Huawei P20
6. Huawei P30 or Huawei Mate 30
7. Huawei Nova 5T or Huawei Mate 30
8. Huawei P40 Pro or Huawei Mate 30
9. Huawei Mate 30 Pro or Huawei Mate 30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish