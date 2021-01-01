Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P20 vs Mate 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P20 vs Mate 30 Pro

Хуавей П20
VS
Хуавей Мейт 30 Про
Huawei P20
Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Huawei P20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Weighs 33 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (499K versus 188K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (103 vs 75 hours)
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Thinner bezels – 14.1% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P20
vs
Mate 30 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 18.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 80% 94.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 98.1%
PWM Not detected 245 Hz
Response time 32.4 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast 2035:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Huawei P20 +2%
685 nits
Mate 30 Pro
674 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P20
80%
Mate 30 Pro +18%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 767 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P20
387
Mate 30 Pro +99%
771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P20
1712
Mate 30 Pro +78%
3039
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Huawei P20
203924
Mate 30 Pro +75%
355958
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P20
188926
Mate 30 Pro +164%
499219
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 11
OS size - 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P20
13:58 hr
Mate 30 Pro +7%
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Mate 30 Pro +50%
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P20
16:33 hr
Mate 30 Pro +23%
20:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8500 x 4700
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Huawei P20
107
Mate 30 Pro +22%
131
Video quality
Huawei P20
94
Mate 30 Pro +6%
100
Generic camera score
Huawei P20
102
Mate 30 Pro +19%
121

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P20
79.8 dB
Mate 30 Pro +3%
82 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2018 September 2019
Release date April 2018 November 2019
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.76 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

