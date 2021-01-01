Huawei P20 vs Nova 3
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Huawei P20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 3, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 3
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3400 mAh
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (226K versus 188K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
57
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|429 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80%
|84.47%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|32.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|2035:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G72 MP12
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|767 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1712
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
203924
Nova 3 +3%
209964
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
188926
Nova 3 +20%
226559
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|EMUI 9
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
|Yes (50% in 54 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:08 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
16:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
94
Generic camera score
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2018
|July 2018
|Release date
|April 2018
|July 2018
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.76 W/kg
|0.75 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.26 W/kg
|0.84 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei P20. It has a better camera, connectivity, design, and sound.
