Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Huawei P20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 3i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 100% higher maximum brightness (685 against 343 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (188K versus 167K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 3i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P20
vs
Nova 3i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80% 82.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.4 ms -
Contrast 2035:1 -
Max. Brightness
Huawei P20 +100%
685 nits
Nova 3i
343 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P20
80%
Nova 3i +3%
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 and Huawei Nova 3i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali-G51
GPU clock 767 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1833 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P20 +21%
387
Nova 3i
319
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P20 +29%
1712
Nova 3i
1328
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Huawei P20 +47%
203924
Nova 3i
138555
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P20 +13%
188926
Nova 3i
167262
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 9.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min) No
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P20
13:58 hr
Nova 3i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Nova 3i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Huawei P20
16:33 hr
Nova 3i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P20
79.8 dB
Nova 3i
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2018 July 2018
Release date April 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.76 W/kg 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg 1.64 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P20 is definitely a better buy.

