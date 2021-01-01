Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P20 vs Nova 5T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Huawei P20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (685 against 504 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 188K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P20
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99.9%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 32.4 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 2035:1 1344:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei P20 +36%
685 nits
Nova 5T
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P20
80%
Nova 5T +5%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 767 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P20
387
Nova 5T +75%
678
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P20
1712
Nova 5T +44%
2472
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Huawei P20
203924
Nova 5T +62%
330168
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P20
188926
Nova 5T +111%
399353
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P20
13:58 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Talk (3G)
Huawei P20
16:33 hr
Nova 5T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P20
79.8 dB
Nova 5T +2%
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2018 August 2019
Release date April 2018 November 2019
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.76 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 5T is definitely a better buy.

