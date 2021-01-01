Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P20 vs Nova 9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Huawei P20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (692 against 606 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 222K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.77 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (96 vs 75 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.9% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P20
vs
Nova 9

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 429 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80% 89.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.4 ms -
Contrast 2035:1 -
Max. Brightness
Huawei P20 +14%
692 nits
Nova 9
606 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P20
80%
Nova 9 +12%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 and Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 767 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P20
390
Nova 9 +100%
781
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P20
1707
Nova 9 +74%
2962
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Huawei P20
222716
Nova 9 +134%
521706
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 11
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P20 +13%
13:58 hr
Nova 9
12:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Nova 9 +17%
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P20
16:33 hr
Nova 9 +62%
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Huawei P20
107
Nova 9
n/a
Video quality
Generic camera score
Huawei P20
102
Nova 9
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P20
79.8 dB
Nova 9
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2018 September 2021
Release date April 2018 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.76 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 9 is definitely a better buy.

