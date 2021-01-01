Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P20 vs P Smart 2021 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Huawei P20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (707 against 444 nits)
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (228K versus 164K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 59% longer battery life (119 vs 75 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P20
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 429 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99.4%
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.4 ms 30.8 ms
Contrast 2035:1 1034:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei P20 +59%
707 nits
P Smart 2021
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P20
80%
P Smart 2021 +5%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P20 and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali-G51
GPU clock 767 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P20 +30%
391
P Smart 2021
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P20 +28%
1716
P Smart 2021
1336
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P20 +39%
228487
P Smart 2021
164435

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P20
13:58 hr
P Smart 2021 +11%
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
P Smart 2021 +25%
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P20
16:33 hr
P Smart 2021 +152%
41:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P20
79.8 dB
P Smart 2021 +14%
91 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2018 September 2020
Release date April 2018 November 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.76 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart 2021. But if the performance, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

