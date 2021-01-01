Huawei P20 vs P Smart S
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Huawei P20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on March 27, 2018, against the Huawei P Smart S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (227K versus 184K)
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart S
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|20:9
|PPI
|429 ppi
|418 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|80%
|83.2%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|32.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|2035:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G72 MP12
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|767 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P20 +17%
385
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P20 +26%
1707
1355
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P20 +23%
227473
184589
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (201st and 252nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 10
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|EMUI 10.1
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
16:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Monochrome lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
94
Generic camera score
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2018
|June 2020
|Release date
|April 2018
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|~ 262 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.76 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.26 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and software are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart S. But if the performance, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20.
