Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite New Edition (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on January 14, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.