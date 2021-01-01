Huawei P30 Lite vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
- Comes with 1519 mAh larger battery capacity: 3340 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 1.45 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 18.8% more screen real estate
- Shows 59% longer battery life (94 vs 59 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 27% higher pixel density (415 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 140K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (669 against 495 nits)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.15 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.2:9
|16:9
|PPI
|415 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|65.4%
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|42.8 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|820:1
|2457:1
Design and build
|Height
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
iPhone SE (2020) +324%
1330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1286
iPhone SE (2020) +165%
3412
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
138877
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140008
iPhone SE (2020) +230%
461442
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|EMUI 10.0
|-
|OS size
|20 GB
|8.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3340 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Lite +8%
14:45 hr
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Lite +55%
13:23 hr
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Lite +183%
28:50 hr
10:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|May 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.23 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.19 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
6 (46.2%)
7 (53.8%)
Total votes: 13