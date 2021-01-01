Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Lite vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (94 vs 74 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 624 mAh larger battery capacity: 3340 vs 2716 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 140K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (665 against 495 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 10% higher pixel density (458 vs 415 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Lite
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.15 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 415 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 99.3%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 42.8 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast 820:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P30 Lite
495 nits
iPhone X +34%
665 nits
Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Lite +2%
84.2%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Lite and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Apple GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Lite
314
iPhone X +196%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Lite
1286
iPhone X +86%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P30 Lite
138877
iPhone X +78%
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Lite
140008
iPhone X +79%
251266
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 10.0 -
OS size 20 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Lite +56%
14:45 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Lite +10%
13:23 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Lite +50%
28:50 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P30 Lite
n/a
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Lite +4%
88.9 dB
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2019 September 2017
Release date May 2019 November 2017
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

