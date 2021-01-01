Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Lite vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (94 vs 76 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (268K versus 155K)
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (792 against 496 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Lite
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.15 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 415 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 95.3%
PWM Not detected 255 Hz
Response time 42.8 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast 820:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P30 Lite
496 nits
Pixel 4a +60%
792 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Lite +1%
84.2%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Lite and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Adreno 618
GPU clock 1000 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Lite
315
Pixel 4a +76%
553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Lite
1275
Pixel 4a +29%
1645
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Lite
155511
Pixel 4a +73%
268324

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM EMUI 10.0 Stock Android
OS size 20 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Lite +26%
14:45 hr
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Lite +9%
13:23 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Lite +27%
28:50 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P30 Lite
n/a
Pixel 4a
122
Video quality
Generic camera score
P30 Lite
n/a
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Lite +3%
88.4 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 August 2020
Release date May 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a is definitely a better buy.

