Huawei P30 Lite vs Honor 50 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (498 against 430 nits)
- Weighs 31 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
- Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 960 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3340 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
- 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (208K versus 161K)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.15 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.2:9
|20:9
|PPI
|415 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|89.5%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|42.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|820:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|-
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Lite +4%
313
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Lite +5%
1284
1227
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
161190
Honor 50 Lite +29%
208522
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|EMUI 10.0
|Magic UI 4.2
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3340 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
28:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|October 2021
|Release date
|May 2019
|November 2021
|SAR (head)
|1.23 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.19 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 Lite is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1