Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.