Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (140K versus 79K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 41% higher pixel density (415 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 3340 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Weighs 13 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Lite
vs
Honor 8S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.15 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19:9
PPI 415 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 42.8 ms -
Contrast 820:1 -
Max. Brightness
P30 Lite
495 nits
Honor 8S
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Lite +8%
84.2%
Honor 8S
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Honor 8S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Lite +96%
314
Honor 8S
160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Lite +141%
1286
Honor 8S
534
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P30 Lite +148%
138877
Honor 8S
55972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Lite +76%
140008
Honor 8S
79366
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10.0 EMUI 9.0
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Honor 8S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Honor 8S
n/a
Talk (3G)
P30 Lite
28:50 hr
Honor 8S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Lite
88.9 dB
Honor 8S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 April 2019
Release date May 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 106 USD
SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Lite is definitely a better buy.

