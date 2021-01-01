Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Lite vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (495 against 424 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 410 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3340 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Lite
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.15 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 415 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 99.5%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 42.8 ms 39.6 ms
Contrast 820:1 880:1
Max. Brightness
P30 Lite +17%
495 nits
Honor 8X
424 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
P30 Lite
84.2%
Honor 8X
84%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Lite
315
Honor 8X +4%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Lite
1280
Honor 8X +4%
1335
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Lite
157984
Honor 8X +4%
164872

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 10.0 EMUI 9
OS size 20 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Lite +29%
14:45 hr
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Lite +9%
13:23 hr
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Lite
28:50 hr
Honor 8X +13%
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Lite +5%
88.4 dB
Honor 8X
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 September 2018
Release date May 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei P30 Lite. It has a better software, camera, and connectivity.

