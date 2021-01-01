Huawei P30 Lite vs Honor 8X Max
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8X Max, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (140K versus 112K)
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (495 against 442 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- 19% higher pixel density (415 vs 350 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 13.5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X Max
- Has a 0.97 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Reverse charging feature
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
35
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
53
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.15 inches
|7.12 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.2:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|415 ppi
|350 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|83.73%
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|42.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|820:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|177.5 mm (6.99 inches)
|Width
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|86.2 mm (3.39 inches)
|Thickness
|7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1950 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Adreno 509
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P30 Lite +23%
138877
112493
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Lite +24%
140008
112783
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9)
|ROM
|EMUI 10.0
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3340 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
28:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|August 2018
|Release date
|May 2019
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 285 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.23 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.19 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P30 Lite. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X Max.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1