Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 340 mAh larger battery capacity: 3340 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • Thinner bezels – 8.08% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (621 against 495 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Lite
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.15 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 18:9
PPI 415 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 76.12%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 42.8 ms 29 ms
Contrast 820:1 1529:1
Max. Brightness
P30 Lite
495 nits
Honor 9 Lite +25%
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Lite +11%
84.2%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P30 Lite +86%
138877
Honor 9 Lite
74854
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Lite
140008
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 10.0 EMUI 9
OS size 20 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
P30 Lite
28:50 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Lite +3%
88.9 dB
Honor 9 Lite
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 December 2017
Release date May 2019 February 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Lite is definitely a better buy.

