Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (157K versus 96K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (415 vs 278 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • 79% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 315 and 176 points
  • Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9A
  • Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (534 against 495 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Lite
vs
Honor 9A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.15 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 20:9
PPI 415 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 81.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 94.1%
PWM Not detected -
Response time 42.8 ms 31 ms
Contrast 820:1 1492:1
Max. Brightness
P30 Lite
495 nits
Honor 9A +8%
534 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
P30 Lite +4%
84.2%
Honor 9A
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Honor 9A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Lite +79%
315
Honor 9A
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Lite +41%
1280
Honor 9A
907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Lite +63%
157984
Honor 9A
96673

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM EMUI 10.0 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 20 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 1:55 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Honor 9A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Honor 9A
n/a
Talk (3G)
P30 Lite
28:50 hr
Honor 9A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Lite +5%
88.4 dB
Honor 9A
84.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 April 2020
Release date May 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P30 Lite. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9A.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (57.1%)
3 (42.9%)
Total votes: 7

