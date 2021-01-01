Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Lite vs Honor 9X Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Lite vs Honor 9X Pro

Хуавей П30 Лайт
Huawei P30 Lite
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Про
Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Weighs 47 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 157K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (104 vs 94 hours)
  • Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 87% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 588 and 315 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Lite
vs
Honor 9X Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.15 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 415 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 99.1%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 42.8 ms 34.8 ms
Contrast 820:1 1655:1
Max. Brightness
P30 Lite
495 nits
Honor 9X Pro +4%
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P30 Lite
84.2%
Honor 9X Pro +1%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Lite
315
Honor 9X Pro +87%
588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Lite
1280
Honor 9X Pro +49%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Lite
157984
Honor 9X Pro +96%
309512

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.0 EMUI 10
OS size 20 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Lite +2%
14:45 hr
Honor 9X Pro
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Honor 9X Pro +2%
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Lite
28:50 hr
Honor 9X Pro +16%
33:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Lite +7%
88.4 dB
Honor 9X Pro
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 July 2019
Release date May 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Huawei P30 Lite and Xiaomi Mi A3
3. Huawei P30 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
4. Huawei P30 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A51
5. Huawei P30 Lite and P30 Pro
6. Huawei Honor 9X Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
7. Huawei Honor 9X Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Huawei Honor 9X Pro and Honor 20
9. Huawei Honor 9X Pro and Nova 5T
10. Huawei Honor 9X Pro and Honor 9 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish