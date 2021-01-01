Huawei P30 Lite vs Honor Note 10
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Honor Note 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 17% higher pixel density (415 vs 355 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 12.3 mm narrower
- Weighs 71 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Note 10
- Comes with 1560 mAh larger battery capacity: 4900 vs 3340 mAh
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (587 against 495 nits)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
Tests and specifications
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.15 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.2:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|415 ppi
|355 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|81.75%
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|42.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|820:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|177 mm (6.97 inches)
|Width
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|85 mm (3.35 inches)
|Thickness
|7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|230 gramm (8.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
138877
Honor Note 10 +48%
205969
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140008
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|EMUI 10.0
|EMUI 8.2
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3340 mAh
|4900 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
28:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|July 2018
|Release date
|May 2019
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.23 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.19 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Note 10. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Lite.
