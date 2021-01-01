Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Lite vs Honor Note 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Honor Note 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 17% higher pixel density (415 vs 355 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 12.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 71 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Note 10
  • Comes with 1560 mAh larger battery capacity: 4900 vs 3340 mAh
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (587 against 495 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Lite
vs
Honor Note 10

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.15 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 18.5:9
PPI 415 ppi 355 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 81.75%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 42.8 ms -
Contrast 820:1 -
Max. Brightness
P30 Lite
495 nits
Honor Note 10 +19%
587 nits
Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 177 mm (6.97 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 85 mm (3.35 inches)
Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Lite +3%
84.2%
Honor Note 10
81.75%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Honor Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 1000 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P30 Lite
138877
Honor Note 10 +48%
205969
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Lite
140008
Honor Note 10
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM EMUI 10.0 EMUI 8.2
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 4900 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Honor Note 10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Honor Note 10
n/a
Talk (3G)
P30 Lite
28:50 hr
Honor Note 10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Lite
88.9 dB
Honor Note 10
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 July 2018
Release date May 2019 August 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Note 10. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

