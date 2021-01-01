Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Lite vs Honor View 30 – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Lite vs Honor View 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Honor View 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 54 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 157K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3340 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Lite
vs
Honor View 30

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.15 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 20:9
PPI 415 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 84.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 42.8 ms -
Contrast 820:1 -
Max. Brightness
P30 Lite
495 nits
Honor View 30
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P30 Lite
84.2%
Honor View 30 +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Honor View 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Lite
315
Honor View 30 +148%
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Lite
1280
Honor View 30 +135%
3007
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Lite
157984
Honor View 30 +188%
454812

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10.0 Magic UI 3
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Honor View 30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Honor View 30
n/a
Talk (3G)
P30 Lite
28:50 hr
Honor View 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 109°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 21

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Lite
88.4 dB
Honor View 30
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2019 November 2019
Release date May 2019 January 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg 0.768 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg 1.01 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor View 30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

