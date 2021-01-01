Huawei P30 Lite vs Honor View 30
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Honor View 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 54 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 157K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3340 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.15 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.2:9
|20:9
|PPI
|415 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.2%
|84.9%
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|42.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|820:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|White, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~768 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
315
Honor View 30 +148%
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1280
Honor View 30 +135%
3007
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157984
Honor View 30 +188%
454812
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|EMUI 10.0
|Magic UI 3
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3340 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
28:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|109°
|Lenses
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2019
|November 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|January 2020
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.23 W/kg
|0.768 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.19 W/kg
|1.01 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor View 30 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1