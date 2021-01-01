Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.