Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (94 vs 87 hours)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 140K)
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (625 against 495 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 20% higher pixel density (498 vs 415 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Lite
vs
Mate 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.15 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 16:9
PPI 415 ppi 498 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 82.22%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 42.8 ms 37.2 ms
Contrast 820:1 2514:1
Max. Brightness
P30 Lite
495 nits
Mate 10 +26%
625 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Lite +2%
84.2%
Mate 10
82.22%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Mate 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Lite
314
Mate 10
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Lite
1286
Mate 10
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P30 Lite
138877
Mate 10 +52%
210455
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Lite
140008
Mate 10 +65%
231148
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 10.0 EMUI 10
OS size 20 GB 12.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) Yes, SuperCharge (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Lite +19%
14:45 hr
Mate 10
12:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Lite +30%
13:23 hr
Mate 10
10:21 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Lite +17%
28:50 hr
Mate 10
24:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Lite +7%
88.9 dB
Mate 10
83.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2019 October 2017
Release date May 2019 November 2017
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 555 USD
SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 10. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

